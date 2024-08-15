The Umbrella Academy: What Happened To Sloane & Why She Isn't In Season 4

As the Hargreeves siblings' eternally bad luck would have it, "The Umbrella Academy" Season 4 once again changes their status quo in a number of ways. For Luther "Spaceboy" Hargreeves (Tom Hopper), these changes involve more than a family-wide de-powering. He's also lost his beloved wife and alternate-universe Sparrow Academy member, Sloane Hargreeves (Genesis Rodriguez).

A powerful gravity manipulator and a considerably kinder person than most other Sparrowverse Hargreeves siblings, Sloane bonds with Luther shortly after they first meet, and their Romeo and Juliet dynamic is one of the third season's more prominent character storylines. However, after Allison "The Rumor" Hargreeves (Emmy Raver-Lampman) resets "The Umbrella Academy" timeline at the end of Season 3, Sloane is nowhere to be seen.

According to showrunner Steve Blackman, Sloane's abrupt disappearance and subsequent absence in Season 4 weren't part of the original plan. Instead, it was caused by the fact that while the show usually has 10 episodes per season, this final season only has six. Since "The Umbrella Academy" Season 4 is short and sweet, its run time simply didn't provide enough leeway to bring Luther and Sloane's arc to a conclusion. "I never got to do the Luther-Sloane storyline that I wanted to do this season," Blackman lamented in an interview with TV Line. "For logistical reasons, we just couldn't make it work. We just couldn't make it happen."