The Accents In The Kraven The Hunter Trailer Left Fans Scratching Their Heads

"Kraven the Hunter's" second trailer finally reveals Rhino (aka Aleksei Sytsevich, played by Alessandro Nivola), but it also raises some serious questions about the vocal stylings of some of the characters. The movie's main character might be Sergei "Kraven" Kravinoff (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), but the trailer's main voiceover comes courtesy of his father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe). "Embrace who you really are, son, and you will become a legend," Crowe's voiceover wraps up ... but some fans are having a hard time with his delivery.

On X, previously known as Twitter, user @NandovMovies pointed out that this final sentence is particularly difficult to understand. "The last line of this trailer is borderline unintelligible. Just listen to it and see if it sounds like the word it apparently is," they wrote. "All I heard was 'and you then become a pretzel'," @dillongarland agreed. "It's clearly '...and you will become a wetsuit'," @SuperSteveDV chimed in. These fans aren't the first to call out Crowe's accent, though others have chosen to see the fun side in the actor's ongoing vocal choices. "The KRAVEN THE HUNTER trailer is fine, but the KRAVEN THE HUNTER trailer being the latest stop in Russel Crowe's worldwide, wacky accent tour totally rules," @OGScottieT wrote in the wake of the first trailer, alluding to Crowe's laundry list of accented roles.

Crowe has indeed been known to play with accents in the past. He shot two versions of his "Thor: Love and Thunder" scenes to incorporate two versions of Zeus' accent, and the East Midlands English he used in "Robin Hood" features on Looper's list of worst on-screen accents of all time. Judging by fan response, it looks like his Russian-style "Kraven the Hunter" voice might also risk joining that list.