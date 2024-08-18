Sheldon & Penny's Best Moment Was Not On Big Bang Theory - It Was In Real Life

As Penny Hofstadter and Sheldon Cooper on "The Big Bang Theory," Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco share plenty of moments that range from uncomfortable to flat-out sweet — but in real life, they've also proven they're heartwarmingly close off-screen.

You can tell the two stars of Chuck Lorre's uber-popular CBS sitcom were close from clips of them interacting in real life, but one moment from the 2011 Golden Globes ceremony is definitely a highlight. As Matt Bomer (who would eventually join Parsons in a 2018 Broadway production of "Boys in the Band") and Cuoco take the stage to present the winner for best actor in a TV series (comedy or musical), the two stars give a shout-out to each nominee before reading the envelope. Upon seeing Parsons' name, Cuoco shrieks and forgets to deliver her line into the microphone all together, pressing her hand to her heart while announcing that Parsons as the winner.

When Parsons makes it to the stage, Cuoco is literally jumping up and down and throws herself into Parsons' arms; as he begins his speech, Parsons jokes, "Oh my god. Kaley, if you can't tell, is on the show with me," grinning ear to ear all the while. After accepting the Golden Globe, Parsons and Cuoco embrace again before leaving the stage together.