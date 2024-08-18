Sheldon & Penny's Best Moment Was Not On Big Bang Theory - It Was In Real Life
As Penny Hofstadter and Sheldon Cooper on "The Big Bang Theory," Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco share plenty of moments that range from uncomfortable to flat-out sweet — but in real life, they've also proven they're heartwarmingly close off-screen.
You can tell the two stars of Chuck Lorre's uber-popular CBS sitcom were close from clips of them interacting in real life, but one moment from the 2011 Golden Globes ceremony is definitely a highlight. As Matt Bomer (who would eventually join Parsons in a 2018 Broadway production of "Boys in the Band") and Cuoco take the stage to present the winner for best actor in a TV series (comedy or musical), the two stars give a shout-out to each nominee before reading the envelope. Upon seeing Parsons' name, Cuoco shrieks and forgets to deliver her line into the microphone all together, pressing her hand to her heart while announcing that Parsons as the winner.
When Parsons makes it to the stage, Cuoco is literally jumping up and down and throws herself into Parsons' arms; as he begins his speech, Parsons jokes, "Oh my god. Kaley, if you can't tell, is on the show with me," grinning ear to ear all the while. After accepting the Golden Globe, Parsons and Cuoco embrace again before leaving the stage together.
A TikTok edit of an on-set interview with Jim Parsons talking about Kaley Cuoco will tug at your heartstrings
In a fan edit on TikTok, a fan bearing the username @olsensisters._ spliced together an on-set interview with Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik (who plays his on-screen love interest Amy Farrah Fowler) where Parsons discusses that specific Golden Globes moment alongside the clip itself ... and it'll probably make even the toughest person just a little emotional.
"The Kaley thing," Parsons begins, speaking to Bialik on the couch that serves as the centerpiece of Sheldon's home with his best friend and roommate Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki). "Immediately, I understood — I told her as soon as I got off the stage that no matter how long I work, or how wonderful my career is, that that will never be repeated again. To have your castmate who you've worked with, who you love, for four years, be the one to be handing [the award] to you in a circumstance like that, in front of everybody. Quite possibly a once-in-a-career type of situation." After that, the clip of Kaley Cuoco emotionally presenting Parsons with his award plays to close out the video.
This is all particularly heartwarming because, on "The Big Bang Theory," Sheldon and Penny don't always see eye-to-eye ... and they don't even like each other at first. Still, they end up having one of the show's sweetest bonds.
Sheldon and Penny's on-screen relationship started off rocky
To say that Sheldon and Penny don't start their friendship off on the right foot on "The Big Bang Theory" is definitely an understatement. When Penny moves into the apartment across from Leonard and Sheldon, Leonard immediately becomes obsessed with her — commenting that their "babies will be beautiful and smart" — but Sheldon is much more cautious. For quite some time, it's abundantly clear that Sheldon thinks Penny is a complete nincompoop, largely because he has a PhD, Penny never graduated from college, and because she's not smart in the exact same ways as Sheldon.
What Sheldon is far too narrow-minded to see, though, is that Penny is smart — but in a completely different way than he is. Penny is extremely social and outgoing and talks to people easily; Sheldon, who is often judgmental and dismissive, is rarely able to connect with anyone he doesn't already know. Eventually, the two form an understanding after a series of misadventures. Sheldon brings Penny to the hospital when she hurts her shoulder in the shower, and when he goes to see her perform in a play, he's blown away by her talent. Going forward, it becomes clear that, at the end of the day, Penny and Sheldon understand each other perfectly, which becomes crystal clear in Season 9 of "The Big Bang Theory."
Ultimately, Penny and Sheldon become best friends on The Big Bang Theory
In the Season 9 episode "The Celebration Experimentation," Amy tries to throw a surprise party for Sheldon ... and it doesn't go particularly well. Overwhelmed by the attention and festivities, Sheldon locks himself in the bathroom, and both Amy and Leonard consider going to comfort him. In the end, it's Penny who goes, and that does the trick.
The two sit on the edge of the bathtub while Sheldon admits that the entire scenario is "too much," which Penny says is fine. After a little silence, Penny acknowledges that, thanks to Sheldon's sister, he has a bad track record with birthdays, and that she probably would have, at one point in her life, joined Sheldon's sister in tormenting him. "My point is, there was a time I never would have been friends with someone like you, and now, you are one of my favorite people," Penny tells Sheldon. So if what you need is to spend your birthday in a bathroom, I'm happy to do it with you."
At the end of the series, despite still irritating each other from time to time, it's clear where Sheldon and Penny stand; as he receives his Nobel Prize in Physics alongside Amy for their work in super asymmetry, he calls Penny his best friend. Clearly, the bond between the characters transcended "The Big Bang Theory," and Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons were as close as Penny and Sheldon.