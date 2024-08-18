Batman Returns' Real-Life Animal Attack Behind-The-Scenes Is Low-Key Terrifying

It's no wonder that the monkey got a little freaked out by Danny DeVito's take on the Penguin. After all, apart from the elaborate makeup and costume, the actor did his best to make the tragic villain as revolting as possible. DeVito was so committed to his "Batman Returns" role that he actually ate the raw fish you see the Penguin munching on. Uncooked seafood wasn't even the strangest thing that he put in his mouth as the Penguin. That honor belongs to a liquid made from spirulina and mouthwash that DeVito used to create the revolting dark spittle spilling from the character's mouth.

Though the experience sounds quite disgusting, the actor clearly cherished the opportunity, to the point that DeVito kept a treasure trove of "Batman Returns" props as souvenirs. Perhaps because of this, he has some opinions about Colin Farrell's take on the Penguin in "The Batman." "Oh, Colin?" DeVito said in a lie detector interview with Vanity Fair. "I love Colin. He's a terrific guy. [But] my Penguin was better ... was that the truth? It most certainly was, in my opinion [laughs]."

While Farrell also plays a prosthetic-heavy version of the character, his Penguin is certainly a less outlandish villain. As such, while fans might have their own ideas on who played the better Penguin, it's understandable that DeVito feels his fish-munching take on the antagonist remains the definitive one.