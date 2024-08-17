The Star Wars Character Played By Chicago Fire's Treat Williams

Treat Williams had a long and storied career before he passed away following a motorcycle accident at the age of 71. He was in everything from the motion picture version of "Hair" to "Everwood" to "Chicago Fire," where he recurred as Benny Severide but eventually exited due to storyline-dictated reasons. And he might — just might — have appeared in "Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back."

It's a matter of conjecture from many sources, but the official "Star Wars" website as well as "The Making of The Empire Strikes Back" by Jonathan W. Rinzler confirmed that Williams is indeed hidden somewhere within the film as an unnamed Rebel soldier who works at Echo Base on Hoth. The apparent cameo came about because he was visiting Carrie Fisher at the studio where the interiors for those scenes were being shot. The crew encouraged Williams to get into costume and play the part of an extra, and get into a costume and play the part of an extra he did.

Decades later, fans have made a game of trying to find Williams somewhere in the body of the film. No one's found him in the crowd, and very little exists as proof that he's in the motion picture beyond various behind-the-scenes pictures of him on the set and in the Rinzler book. Lucasfilm has only acknowledged the actor's existence in the movie once, via the aforementioned StarWars.com article, which has long been deleted. But at least one person with a small role in the film says they saw Williams work as an extra that day.