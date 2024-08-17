The Lord Of The Rings: Why Are Elves Immortal?

One of the defining characteristics of J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth is that Elves are immortal. Characters like Elrond and Galadriel live for thousands of years as generation after generation of mortal Dwarves and Men grow, live, and die around them. But why are Elves immortal? While the question is a complicated one, it's possible to cobble together an answer by looking at several of Tolkien's posthumously published books. The author explained in his writings that the Elves were the Firstborn, the first of two groups of "Children" made by the Creator, Ilúvatar. Men were the second of these groups, called the Secondborn or the Aftercomers.

Men are given the distinct gift of Death and are allowed to pass from the boundaries of the world when they lose their mortal bodies. In contrast, Elven bodies and spirits are bound to Arda, the created Earth. In "The Silmarillion," Tolkien explained, "Immortal were the Elves, and their wisdom waxed from age to age, and no sickness nor pestilence brought death to them."

Earlier in that book, the author added that the Elves love the Earth and have greater bliss in the world than Men, noting, "For the Elves die not till the world dies, unless they are slain or waste in grief [...] neither does age subdue their strength, unless one grows weary of ten thousand centuries." So, while Men are gifted with Death, Elves are given the more poignant living experience as creatures bound, body and soul, to the Earth in perpetuity until the world itself ends.