The Disturbing Peter Pan Theory That Totally Changes How You View The Story

"Peter Pan" is an odd story full of strange phenomena. From immature airborne heroes to one-handed villains named after their own prosthetics to jealous, misunderstood fairies, the fictional childhood story doesn't compute on so many levels. In 2014, the Reddit community decided to tackle the rabbit hole question of what exactly is going on, and one fan theory in particular has dominated the conversation ever since.

The original post, shared by u/CZbwoi in the subreddit r/FanTheories, consists entirely of a two-panel meme with Peter (Bobby Driscoll) himself and the words "Peter Pan was an angel that held kid's [sic] hands when on their way to heaven (Neverland). That's why they never grew up. All those kids were dead" in the top image. The bottom image is a shot of Vinny (Don Novello) from "Atlantis: The Lost Empire" holding a stick of dynamite. The caption reads, "Boom. Childhood ruined." Of course, arguing that a popular childhood story is about premature death is an explosive take (hence Vinny's dynamite mic-drop statement), and it prompted a slew of responses.

One Redditor (whose account has since been deleted) chimed in in support of the bold claim, saying, "Actually, the author of the original story, J. M. Barrie, would likely agree with this sentiment, though metaphorically. When he was a boy, his older brother died and his mother took it very harshly. He would often try to gain his mother's attention by dressing in his brother's clothing and acting like him. According to the biography of his mother he wrote, she took solace in the fact that David died a boy and therefore would remain a boy."