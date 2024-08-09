Whatever Happened To NCIS' Infamous Farting Hippo?

Fans of Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette) undoubtedly remember the "NCIS" forensic scientist for several things: her quirky ways, her goth fashions, her loyalty to her friends and colleagues — and Bert, the Farting Hippo, her squeezable, gaseous companion.

Made even more distinctive by his Abby-like studded leather collar, the stuffed animal often appears during her run on the show. He sometimes becomes a prop in the forensics lab where she makes her living, and at other times he appears by her side in the wild. Alas, Bert hasn't seen the light of the sun in a few years now, and for an unexpected reason: he's locked up in a prop vault at CBS Studios due to his on-set popularity. He was also the subject of a huge trademark infringement lawsuit that turned out to be a real boondoggle for Paramount.

The down low on Bert's locale came from Perrette herself, who told her X followers (back when it was called Twitter) that the hippo was being kept under lock and key because there was only one of him in existence. Fans were so nuts about Bert that they wanted a version of their very own to carry around — which is what led to Bert's disappearance from "NCIS" and a legal headache for CBS and Paramount alike, and one really bizarre lawsuit.