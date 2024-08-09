The Paddington 3 Teaser Forgot One Thing & The Comments Section Exploded

There's a new teaser for the third "Paddington" movie — and fans are mad. Why? It doesn't use the film's full proper title "Paddington in Peru."

Shortening the name of the third "Paddington" film to simply "Paddington" is, as fans point out in the comments of the official trailer on YouTube. User @midnightcrow2092 quipped, "Ah yes, 'Paddington,' the sequel to 'Paddington 2,'" while another user, @matthewknight5926, took a similar approach: "Ah Yes. My favourite trilogy. 'Paddington.' 'Paddington 2.' 'Paddington' .... Again." @samil679 asked an important question, musing, "Uhhh.......... did they forget the title of their own movie?" @IslaNinja jokingly wondered why the filmmakers were taking such a different approach, writing, "Finally a prequel to Paddington 2! I always wondered why they started at 2 instead of 1."

It is definitely weird that the studio didn't add the full title, especially in such a short teaser that only depicts Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw) getting his passport photo taken at a booth in London before his trip to Peru; in fact, it looks bizarrely like a weird re-release or reboot of the first movie. This is precisely what another YouTube user said in the comments — "I thought this was a re-release of the first film from the title," @jeffanderson6806 wrote.