The Paddington 3 Teaser Forgot One Thing & The Comments Section Exploded
There's a new teaser for the third "Paddington" movie — and fans are mad. Why? It doesn't use the film's full proper title "Paddington in Peru."
Shortening the name of the third "Paddington" film to simply "Paddington" is, as fans point out in the comments of the official trailer on YouTube. User @midnightcrow2092 quipped, "Ah yes, 'Paddington,' the sequel to 'Paddington 2,'" while another user, @matthewknight5926, took a similar approach: "Ah Yes. My favourite trilogy. 'Paddington.' 'Paddington 2.' 'Paddington' .... Again." @samil679 asked an important question, musing, "Uhhh.......... did they forget the title of their own movie?" @IslaNinja jokingly wondered why the filmmakers were taking such a different approach, writing, "Finally a prequel to Paddington 2! I always wondered why they started at 2 instead of 1."
It is definitely weird that the studio didn't add the full title, especially in such a short teaser that only depicts Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw) getting his passport photo taken at a booth in London before his trip to Peru; in fact, it looks bizarrely like a weird re-release or reboot of the first movie. This is precisely what another YouTube user said in the comments — "I thought this was a re-release of the first film from the title," @jeffanderson6806 wrote.
Fans of Paddington are completely confused by the omission of Paddington in Peru's full title
Again, it's just plain strange that the teaser elects to do away with the whole Peru thing, particularly because the last shot of it is ... Paddington getting his passport stamped upon his arrival in Peru. Plus, as previously mentioned, it's confusing considering that there's already a movie called "Paddington." @Zookegger points out the ridiculousness of this in the YouTube comments, writing, "So we have 'Paddington,' 'Paddington 2' and now 'Paddington.'" Another user, @steeevealbright, is looking forward to a future "Paddington" installment: "Can't wait for the fourth movie, 'Paddington 2,' in 2027."
User @ReikMeik was (sarcastically) relieved by the film's mere presence, saying, "Finally someone is making a 'Paddington' Movie! It's about gosh darn time!!" Elsewhere, @thatguytristan3928 came up with an alternate title for the movie — "'Paddington 3: The Paddingtoning'" — and @a.motion2346 wondered if someone at Sony just got lazy: "Couldn't even finish typing the title." It was user @5MadMovieMakers, though, who had the funniest possible explanation for this bizarre happenstance: "Maybe they had some licensing issues with Peru." Ultimately, as many commenters pointed out, the movie's actual title is "Paddington in Peru," not "Paddington," because that movie already exists and came out in 2014 (yes, a full decade ago).
Paddington in Peru might be the third installment in a series, but there are several changes afoot
When the first "Paddington" movie — which, it bears repeating, is called "Paddington" — released in 2014, it was an instant hit with critics and audiences and was widely praised for being a movie ostensibly directed at kids that never once talks down to the viewer. In that first movie, Ben Whishaw's curious, sweet bear leaves "darkest Peru" for London, and it's there that he meets the Browns. While patriarch Henry Brown (Hugh Bonneville) is adamant that a random bear absolutely cannot live in his home, his wife Mary (Sally Hawkins) and children Judy and Jonathan (Madeleine Harris and Samuel Joslin) band together and convince Henry to take him in.
"Paddington 2" follows a similar track — Paddington gets into a series of scrapes and runs afoul of washed-up actor Phoenix Buchanan (Hugh Grant, who says "Paddington 2" is the best movie he's ever made), ultimately landing in prison. Still, his positive attitude and can-do spirit inspire the other prisoners and they all team up to help Paddington return to the Browns. Unfortunately, Paul King, who directed the first two movies, wasn't available to work on "Paddington in Peru" — Dougal Wilson will take over for King — and Hawkins also won't be in the third movie (Emily Mortimer is quietly replacing her as Mary), so "Paddington in Peru" will potentially look and feel quite different from the first two films. Still, it needs to be said one more time: it does not share a title with the first movie.
"Paddington in Peru" is slated for a theatrical release on November 8, 2024 in the United Kingdom; there's no U.S. release date as of this writing.