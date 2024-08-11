AI Reveals What Game Of Thrones Characters Should Look Like According To The Books

When "Game of Thrones" aired its first episode back in 2011, the uninformed viewers who didn't know their Starks from their Stannis' had no understanding of just how some of the show's young lords and ladies would go on to mold the world they'd be invested in for eight years. What might be even more shocking is just how young they are in the books compared to the show. Thanks to a YouTube video from AI enthusiast How Not to AI Art, we now have a look at what some of the key characters who played a part in sending the Seven Kingdoms into a new age actually looked like. Incredibly, in the case of most of the Stark family tree and some other royal pains, it turns out that they barely looked of age at all.

As displayed in the video, a lot of the characters on the show had their ages altered in comparison to the source material. For example, Ned Stark is around 35 years old in the book, while actor Sean Bean was around 52 at the time. He also didn't look like John Wick, and if he did, he'd have probably stormed King's Landing on his own and not a direwolf would've been harmed in the process. Noble Ned aside, even the oldest Stark children in the books were a lot younger than the versions we followed on the hit fantasy series.