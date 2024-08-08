Marvel Exclusive: Spider-Man & Venom Come Together Again - With A Twist

The relationship between Spider-Man and Venom has a tumultuous history, but they must put their differences aside in Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Greg Land's "Venom War: Spider-Man" #1. Still, that might be easier said than done; war is in the air, and they might be the only ones who can stop it. To complicate matters, Peter Parker will have to trust his old adversary, despite being stung by the monster in the past.

The pair's most recent unexpected reunion can be traced back to Al Ewing and Iban Coello's "Venom War" #1, where the titular symbiote visits Peter's apartment because it's having a crisis. In short, a bunch of Eddie Brocks have fallen through a rift in the time stream, crashing a televised pro wrestling event, and going into business for themselves — meaning that Spidey has to suit up and fight them. However, the situation is more complicated than mayhem being unleashed at a wrestling match, as Eddie and his son, Dylan Brock, are feuding — and they both want Venom on their side.

That said, Venom isn't interested in reconnecting with either Dylan or Eddie, as it doesn't want to die or hurt any more people. So, the once-murderous alien seeks out the friendly neighborhood superhero, who is surprisingly happy for the parasitic alien to once again coat his body, as he believes that it's changed for the better. But can the symbiote truly be trusted? We'll find out if they can peacefully co-exist in "Venom War: Spider-Man" #1.