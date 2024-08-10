Jason Beghe's Best (And Worst) Movies And TV Shows Outside Of Chicago PD, Ranked

Maligned when it was released and turned into a joke during the Chris Rock-Will Smith Oscar fracas, "G.I. Jane" deserves a full-on critical reappreciation after taking the brunt of too much snark.

The film revolves around Jordan O'Neill (Demi Moore), a topographic analyst who finds herself at the center of a maelstrom when she joins the boot camp for a U.S. Navy Special Warfare Group. This is SEAL training, and it's tough and demeaning enough to make grown men cry; back in the 1990s, it was believed that women like Jordan didn't have a place in this program.

The film is about her struggle to both succeed and be treated just like any other recruit. O'Neill joins in at the behest of Texas Senator Lillian DeHaven (Anne Bancroft), who seems to be making a point about sexism but is actually willing to throw O'Neill into the fire to get what she wants for her district. Jason Beghe puts in a great, magnetic performance as Royce Harper, the lieutenant commander who happens to be Jordan's lover and struggles with the momentous choice she's making. Standing out among the macho figures littering Jordan's life, Royce ends up providing her with a safe romantic harbor.

Thanks to some mixed reviews and a poor box office take despite it being the most popular film in America for two weeks in a row, it deserves to be reevaluated as a solid military drama. Sure, it has some clichés, and its don't-ask-don't-tell era subplot in which Jordan is nearly drummed out of the program thanks to falsified intel that she's gay is antiquated – but it's mostly riveting stuff, and Beghe's gentle performance helps make it a standout.