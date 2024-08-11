The Richest Actor In Hollywood Is Worth $3 Billion - But It's Not Who You Think

Who are the richest actors in Hollywood? Names like Tyler Perry, George Clooney, Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr., and Margot Robbie probably come to mind immediately. But one actor surpasses them all, and not only does her wealth triple that of her nearest rival, but she made all her money without headlining a single blockbuster, Oscar winner, or franchise tentpole.

That actor is 58-year-old Jami Gertz, best known for her roles in the movies "Less Than Zero" and "The Lost Boys," as well as TV series like "Square Pegs" and "Still Standing." According to multiple reports, Gertz is worth $3 billion (three times as much as Tyler Perry, who's good for $1 billion), with some surveys suggesting that she is worth as much as $8 billion. That's not bad for an actor whose highest grossing movie ("Twister") earned $496 million at the box office back in 1996, but who otherwise never starred in a film that made more than $40 million.

Gertz, it turns out, got married in 1989 to Antony Ressler, a businessman, investor and co-founder of the Apollo Global Management and Ares Management investment firms. Between the two companies, as well as their ownership stakes in the NBA's Atlanta Hawks and MLB's Milwaukee Brewers, Ressler and Gertz — who have four children — have earned billions.