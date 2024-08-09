Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik Played A Marvel Mutant & You Likely Never Knew

Mayim Bialik's journey from childhood to "The Big Bang Theory" saw her star in a bunch of projects, including the hit '90s sitcom "Blossom," on which she played the titular character for five seasons. After the NBC show ended, Bialik became a successful voice actor, lending her talents to cartoons such as "Hey Arnold!" and "Kim Possible." However, the performer also broadened her horizons beyond TV and movies, as she voiced a mutant in the 2003 video game "X2: Wolverine's Revenge."

"X2: Wolverine's Revenge" follows the eponymous adamantium-clawed hero as he sets out to find a cure for the Sheva Strain Virus, bringing him into contact with numerous mutants and dangerous scenarios. Bialik has a dual role in the console actioner, voicing a helicopter pilot and mutant named May Deuce. Bialik's character doesn't have a history in the comics or any other media outside of the game, so her backstory is light. However, "X2: Wolverine's Revenge" reveals that she's a former prison guard-turned-mercenary with ties to Raven Darkholme, Karima Shapandar, and Domino.

Bialik's mutant doesn't rank among the most powerful X-Men characters, which is why she's overlooked in the grand scheme of things. That said, the role allowed the actor to dip her toes in the Marvel Universe — and she hopes to land more roles in this type of entertainment moving forward.