Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik Played A Marvel Mutant & You Likely Never Knew
Mayim Bialik's journey from childhood to "The Big Bang Theory" saw her star in a bunch of projects, including the hit '90s sitcom "Blossom," on which she played the titular character for five seasons. After the NBC show ended, Bialik became a successful voice actor, lending her talents to cartoons such as "Hey Arnold!" and "Kim Possible." However, the performer also broadened her horizons beyond TV and movies, as she voiced a mutant in the 2003 video game "X2: Wolverine's Revenge."
"X2: Wolverine's Revenge" follows the eponymous adamantium-clawed hero as he sets out to find a cure for the Sheva Strain Virus, bringing him into contact with numerous mutants and dangerous scenarios. Bialik has a dual role in the console actioner, voicing a helicopter pilot and mutant named May Deuce. Bialik's character doesn't have a history in the comics or any other media outside of the game, so her backstory is light. However, "X2: Wolverine's Revenge" reveals that she's a former prison guard-turned-mercenary with ties to Raven Darkholme, Karima Shapandar, and Domino.
Bialik's mutant doesn't rank among the most powerful X-Men characters, which is why she's overlooked in the grand scheme of things. That said, the role allowed the actor to dip her toes in the Marvel Universe — and she hopes to land more roles in this type of entertainment moving forward.
Mayim Bialik has set her sights on more superhero projects
Mayim Bialik wants to showcase her skills in a big-time superhero project. While speaking to Business Insider, the "Big Bang Theory" star revealed that she auditioned for the role of a teacher in an undisclosed Spider-Man movie, but she didn't get the part. Despite this, she believes that she has something to offer a superhero franchise.
"I'm past the young ingenue character, but I still think there might be a place for me," Bialik said. "I'm a huge Marvel and DC person, but obviously DC is my Warner Bros. family. I'm pretty partial to that."
It remains to be seen if Bialik's wish will come true, but she has starred in superhero fare before. In addition to "X2: Wolverine's Revenge," she had a notable role in the television film "Stan Lee's Mighty 7," playing a speedy hero called Lady Lightning. It might not be as notable as the MCU, but it's still worth celebrating.
If you enjoyed this article, check out our ranking of the 55 best superhero movies of all time.