AI Creates A Live-Action He-Man Movie Trailer Set In The 1950s & It Has The Power

Director Travis Knight has been hired to visit Castle Grayskull, Orco and every other wild bit of fantasy that makes up "Masters of the Universe." Integral to the film is Nicholas Galitzine, who, after appearing in the likes of "The Idea of You" and " Red, White & Royal Blue," will be picking up the Power Sword to become the legendary hero.

Announced as the new protector of Eternia in May, Galitzine posted on Instagram saying, "By the Power of Greyskull, I HAVE THE POWER!" following in the footsteps of Dolph Lundgren, who was the last live-action He-Man in the 1987 "Masters of the Universe" movie. "I'm so beyond proud to announce that I will be playing Adam, Prince of Eternia in 'Masters of the Universe.' It has been a dream for so long to play someone of his heart, humour and heroism, I cannot wait to get started."

It'll be interesting to see what kind of transformation Galitzine will undertake to become He-Man, given that the brave barbarian-like figure is a little bigger in build than when he's Prince Adam. Also, given how loved Knight's family-friendly take with "Transformers" spin-off "Bumblebee" (considered the best of the franchise) was, it's a wonder if this story of sword and sorcery will have the same tone. So far, there's been no further casting calls for other Masters of the Universe, meaning we'll have to wait until the likes of (sigh) Snout Spout or Fisto get announced.

