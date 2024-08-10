AI Creates A Live-Action He-Man Movie Trailer Set In The 1950s & It Has The Power
We don't want to guess, but there's something about the scantily clad, overly muscular characters of "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" that would leave folks from the 1950s covering their children's eyes and fainting on sight. All those exposed pecs and immense amount of skin on show is simply uncalled for, right? Nevertheless, those enthusiastic AI lovers at A.I. Film Forge have posted a video on YouTube showing what Prince Adam and his yolked alter-ego would look like if they hit our screens in that era. What's strange is that it still looks like a different time, just nowhere near the one they were aiming for.
As the trailer flips through seemingly six different versions of He-Man, it feels like this version of the humongous hero is something more out of somewhere between the mid-1960s to the 1970s. The costume design and otherworldly backdrops feel straight out of either "Star Trek" or "Buck Rogers and the 25th Century," which is in no way a negative. All the designs line up with the iconic characters they're replicating, but this place out of time and space just isn't from the good old 1950s. Then again, there's a chance that no matter what time someone tries to bring He-Man and friends back to screens, they'll have a big job on their hands. The untold truth of He-Man is that he has multiple origins and plenty of stories to tell, but the next one on the list might finally have cracked the code.
Does Nicholas Galitzine have the power as the next He-Man?
Director Travis Knight has been hired to visit Castle Grayskull, Orco and every other wild bit of fantasy that makes up "Masters of the Universe." Integral to the film is Nicholas Galitzine, who, after appearing in the likes of "The Idea of You" and " Red, White & Royal Blue," will be picking up the Power Sword to become the legendary hero.
Announced as the new protector of Eternia in May, Galitzine posted on Instagram saying, "By the Power of Greyskull, I HAVE THE POWER!" following in the footsteps of Dolph Lundgren, who was the last live-action He-Man in the 1987 "Masters of the Universe" movie. "I'm so beyond proud to announce that I will be playing Adam, Prince of Eternia in 'Masters of the Universe.' It has been a dream for so long to play someone of his heart, humour and heroism, I cannot wait to get started."
It'll be interesting to see what kind of transformation Galitzine will undertake to become He-Man, given that the brave barbarian-like figure is a little bigger in build than when he's Prince Adam. Also, given how loved Knight's family-friendly take with "Transformers" spin-off "Bumblebee" (considered the best of the franchise) was, it's a wonder if this story of sword and sorcery will have the same tone. So far, there's been no further casting calls for other Masters of the Universe, meaning we'll have to wait until the likes of (sigh) Snout Spout or Fisto get announced.
