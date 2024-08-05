Why Lohar In House Of The Dragon Season 2 Looks So Familiar

Most people familiar with long YouTube essays about pop culture probably know Abigail Thorn from her massively popular channel Philosophy Tube, which she started in 2013 as an effort to help people learn philosophy without having to spend a ton of money on tuition fees in England. Since 2013, the channel has garnered acclaim for Thorn's incisive and creative approaches to her subject matter, as she edits her videos to keep them brisk and snappy and incorporates costumes and other concepts into each video.

While speaking to Business Insider in 2021 after the channel reached a million subscribers, Thorn was forthright about whether or not she would continue making videos under the banner of Philosophy Tube, especially with her acting career taking off in earnest. After explaining that she knows exactly how Philosophy Tube's final episode would go, Thorn said, "I don't think I'm close to getting there. I think it depends a lot on acting, but I will have to eventually step down from Philosophy Tube, hang up my crown before someone hangs it up for me, because I feel a little bit like I've almost reached the top [...] So I think if and when Philosophy Tube comes to an end, depending on how it ends, I think it will depend on acting."

Perhaps one of the most important things about Philosophy Tube, though, is how closely it ties to Thorn's identity as a proud trans woman. Thorn even came out as a trans woman during the channel's lifetime, making the channel's progress all the more remarkable — and clearly, her work helped her book acting roles.