Harold And The Purple Crayon Review: A Dull Waste Of A Colorful Children's Classic

"Harold and the Purple Crayon" begins with a brief intro into the world of the beloved children's story, explaining how Harold and his crayon actually work. Then there's a fakeout "The End" title card, with the narrator assuring us that he's just kidding. This is in fact the cruelest thing he could possibly do, because looking back, I would pay a not insignificant amount of money for "Harold and the Purple Crayon" to end right then and there. It's almost impressive that a movie all about the power of imagination could be so creatively bankrupt and incurious about the world, but this misguided kids' film manages to be all that and so much more (or less, depending on your perspective).

Harold (Zachary Levi) is a goofy little man-child, happily having two-dimensional adventures with his best friends, Moose (Lil Rel Howery) and Porcupine (Tanya Reynolds). With his little purple crayon, he's able to bring to life anything he can draw — he's limited only by the bounds of his imagination. But one day, his narrator (Alfred Molina) mentions the real world, which gets Harold thinking: Why shouldn't he get to explore the real world? So he draws a door labeled "Real World," and off they go.

But reality outside of cartoons isn't quite what Harold and his friends expected. They are faced with the prospect of actual pain when they meet young Mel (Benjamin Bottani) and his mother Terry (Zooey Deschanel), who are still recovering from the death of their father and husband, respectively. Their search to find the narrator — who they refer to only as "Old Man" — goes nowhere fast. And this is to say nothing of the local librarian (Jemaine Clement), who plots to steal the crayon so that he can bring the intricate world of his unpublished fantasy novel to life.