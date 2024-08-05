Actors With X-Rated Pasts You Never Knew About

Desperate matters sometimes call for desperate actions, and Sylvester Stallone was homeless and hungry when he said yes to "The Party at Kitty and Stud's." It was a softcore smut film that took two days to shoot, but it eventually came back to haunt him when he hit the big time a few years later. "The Party at Kitty and Stud's" is a simplistic film that features the fractious relationship between the titular Kitty (Henrietta Holm) and her boyfriend — the also-titular Stud (Stallone). The plot revolves around their infighting and, eventually, the stranger-filled orgy they throw.

It's a little-known fact that Stallone was in dire straits when he shot the movie, and he didn't appreciate it when the film resurfaced once he was famous. "It was either do that movie or rob someone because I was at the end—at the very end—of my rope," Stallone said in an interview with Playboy Magazine in 1978. "Instead of doing something desperate, I worked two days for $200 and got myself out of the bus station." He alleges that the film's producers tried to sell "The Party at Kitty and Stud's" back to him, but when he scoffed at the offer, they released it as "The Italian Stallion," complete with a rousing theme song that sounds a whole lot like a certain familiar tune from Stallone's breakthrough role.

The film was subsequently hounded by rumors that Stallone performed unsimulated sex acts onscreen after it was recut, a notion debunked when AVN Magazine discovered that hardcore shots of other actors had been inserted into the footage. It's since been released on DVD and had its international rights auctioned off on eBay, giving it quite the afterlife despite Stallone's discomfort.