How Oliver Platt's The Bear Role Led To A Hilarious Chicago Med Blunder

If you're a fan of Chicago-set shows, then you'll no doubt recognize Oliver Platt from his roles in "The Bear" and "Chicago Med." In the former, Platt plays Jimmy "Cicero" Kalinowski, who keeps the funds flowing at the titular restaurant. In "Chicago Med," he helps other doctors at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center as chief psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Charles. If you've ever wondered why Dr. Charles from "Chicago Med" looks so familiar, now you know! With both shows taking place in the same city, moving between sets is simple — in fact, there's just 200 yards between his trailers. However, this cushy arrangement led to a pretty hilarious blunder for Platt when he accidentally channeled Jimmy while rehearsing a "Chicago Med" scene.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Platt — who sometimes works on both shows in the same day — revealed what happened when Jimmy made a surprise appearance at Gaffney. He said: "The director was like, 'Oliver, what's that? What's that accent?'" It turns out that stepping away from the affairs of the Berzatto family was trickier than Platt thought it would be. "It was very easy for me to drop into being Dr. Charles. I've been doing it for eight years, but Uncle Jimmy is relatively new and I think I was unconsciously preparing for the afternoon." Minor mix-ups aside, Platt is having a ball going from playing doctor to family loan shark, calling the shows "gifts."