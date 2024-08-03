How Oliver Platt's The Bear Role Led To A Hilarious Chicago Med Blunder
If you're a fan of Chicago-set shows, then you'll no doubt recognize Oliver Platt from his roles in "The Bear" and "Chicago Med." In the former, Platt plays Jimmy "Cicero" Kalinowski, who keeps the funds flowing at the titular restaurant. In "Chicago Med," he helps other doctors at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center as chief psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Charles. If you've ever wondered why Dr. Charles from "Chicago Med" looks so familiar, now you know! With both shows taking place in the same city, moving between sets is simple — in fact, there's just 200 yards between his trailers. However, this cushy arrangement led to a pretty hilarious blunder for Platt when he accidentally channeled Jimmy while rehearsing a "Chicago Med" scene.
Speaking to the Associated Press, Platt — who sometimes works on both shows in the same day — revealed what happened when Jimmy made a surprise appearance at Gaffney. He said: "The director was like, 'Oliver, what's that? What's that accent?'" It turns out that stepping away from the affairs of the Berzatto family was trickier than Platt thought it would be. "It was very easy for me to drop into being Dr. Charles. I've been doing it for eight years, but Uncle Jimmy is relatively new and I think I was unconsciously preparing for the afternoon." Minor mix-ups aside, Platt is having a ball going from playing doctor to family loan shark, calling the shows "gifts."
Platt was starstruck on the set of The Bear
Being able to work on two great shows in the same city is a dream come true Oliver Platt. He told the Associated Press: "It's really fun. It spices up the day." The veteran actor expressed his excitement over the growing popularity of "The Bear," and his constant surprise at how Uncle Jimmy fits into it all. After making only brief appearances in the first season, coming back for Season 2 gave Platt a whole new perspective. "My first day back on the set in Season 2, it was actually in the restaurant in the kitchen. And I literally was starstruck. And that's a wonderful scenario."
After contributing to some of the best episodes of "Chicago Med," Platt is now an integral part of "The Bear." Jimmy may not be among the most likable characters in "The Bear," but Platt has a blast playing him. "It's so fun about the character in the way it's written," the five-time Emmy nominee said. "It's like you kind of never know what you're going to get like, the kindly, but mildly twisted father figure or the frickin' neighborhood dude who wants his money back? What you see is not necessarily what you get." If only Dr. Charles was on hand to pick that apart — he would no doubt have a field day with the Berzatto family.