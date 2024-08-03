Star Wars: What The Mandalorian's IG-11 Looks Like In Real Life
When Lucasfilm was assembling a crew to work on "The Mandalorian" Season 1, the studio recruited a team of talented directors to bring the first live-action Star Wars TV show to life. Among that group was Taika Waititi, who not only helmed the Season 1 finale, "Chapter 8: Redemption," but also provided the voice for IG-11, the droid bounty hunter who Kuiil (Nick Nolte) later reprograms to be a caretaker. During "Redemption," IG-11 sacrifices himself so Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Grogu, and their companions can escape the Empire. Waititi returned to voice the character on Season 3, when IG-11 is ultimately rebuilt and becomes Marshal of Nevarro.
Waititi is best known for his efforts behind the camera, in particular the Marvel Cinematic Universe entries "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Thor: Love and Thunder." He also won the best adapted screenplay Oscar for 2019's "Jojo Rabbit." Waititi's other directing credits include "What We Do in the Shadows," "Hunt for the Wilderpeople," and "Next Goal Wins." While he's put together a prolific resume as a filmmaker, Waititi has accumulated over 50 acting credits. He frequently casts himself in his own movies (see: Korg in the Thor films, Adolf Hitler in "Jojo Rabbit"), but has also appeared in projects like "Green Lantern," "Free Guy," "Lightyear," and more. While Waititi is always finding ways to keep himself busy, working in a galaxy far, far away was too good of an opportunity to pass up.
Taika Waititi loved working on The Mandalorian
Taika Waititi made a name for himself with projects that showcase his unique style, with one of his trademarks being his sense of humor. That was exactly what Marvel needed when "Thor: Ragnarok" revitalized the God of Thunder after the dour "Thor: The Dark World," but prior to the "Mandalorian" premiere, it was worth wondering how Waititi would fit in the Star Wars franchise. Directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired from "Solo: A Star Wars Story" because their improvisational approach to filmmaking (stemming from their background in comedy) didn't align with Lucasfilm's typical methods. During TCA 2019 (via /Film), Waititi admitted Lucasfilm is stricter than Marvel regarding tone, but he was more than happy to play along.
"It was really fun doing something in the Star Wars universe. It was every kid's dream just to see a stormtrooper. When you're doing these scenes with like 50 or 60 of them, it's pretty amazing. I loved it," the director said, also taking the time to praise "The Mandalorian" showrunner Jon Favreau's penchant for world-building. While Waititi had to tone down his usual sensibilities for the Star Wars show, traces of them can still be found on "Redemption." The episode begins with a hilarious scene featuring two scout troopers and Grogu, perfectly blending Waititi's comedic voice with another iconic property.