Star Wars: What The Mandalorian's IG-11 Looks Like In Real Life

When Lucasfilm was assembling a crew to work on "The Mandalorian" Season 1, the studio recruited a team of talented directors to bring the first live-action Star Wars TV show to life. Among that group was Taika Waititi, who not only helmed the Season 1 finale, "Chapter 8: Redemption," but also provided the voice for IG-11, the droid bounty hunter who Kuiil (Nick Nolte) later reprograms to be a caretaker. During "Redemption," IG-11 sacrifices himself so Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Grogu, and their companions can escape the Empire. Waititi returned to voice the character on Season 3, when IG-11 is ultimately rebuilt and becomes Marshal of Nevarro.

Waititi is best known for his efforts behind the camera, in particular the Marvel Cinematic Universe entries "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Thor: Love and Thunder." He also won the best adapted screenplay Oscar for 2019's "Jojo Rabbit." Waititi's other directing credits include "What We Do in the Shadows," "Hunt for the Wilderpeople," and "Next Goal Wins." While he's put together a prolific resume as a filmmaker, Waititi has accumulated over 50 acting credits. He frequently casts himself in his own movies (see: Korg in the Thor films, Adolf Hitler in "Jojo Rabbit"), but has also appeared in projects like "Green Lantern," "Free Guy," "Lightyear," and more. While Waititi is always finding ways to keep himself busy, working in a galaxy far, far away was too good of an opportunity to pass up.