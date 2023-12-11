What Marvel's Korg Looks Like In Real Life

If there's one thing "Thor: Ragnarok" succeeds in, it's giving the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) a great sidekick in Korg. The two meet on Sakaar and quickly become friends as they strike up a revolution on the hostile planet. One of the most memorable characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the rock-based creature became a central figure in the backend of Marvel's Phase 3 and Phase 4. The hero pops up in "Avengers: Endgame" as a formidable friend to Thor and is also given a prominent role in "Thor: Love and Thunder." Korg even showed up in a promotional video with Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) to promote 20th Century Studios' "Free Guy," making him a key part of the Marvel brand.

Made of rocks and exceptionally tall, Korg is one of the most unique otherworldly creatures in the ever-expanding world of Marvel. Of course, creatures made of pebbles and rocks (sadly) aren't real, which makes Korg a CG creature. The hilarious character is played by none other than Taika Waititi, who directed both "Thor: Ragnarok" and its 2022 sequel "Love and Thunder." While the six-foot-tall Waititi isn't as large as his Marvel counterpart, the "Thor" character does boast the multi-hyphenate talent's New Zealand accent.

Obviously, Korg and Waititi look nothing alike. However, Waititi did perform the motion capture for the rock creature, which tracked both his movements and facial expressions. As seen in various behind-the-scenes production clips, a still image of Korg's head was placed above Waititi's own to serve as a reference point for where actors should look during filming.