The Best (And Worst) Chicago Fire Crossover Episodes

"Chicago Fire" has always thrived on crossovers. Whether it be with "Chicago P.D." or "Chicago Med" – the other members of the One Chicago universe — or dealing with the cops from "Law and Order," its characters have branched out into other shows regularly and have made a big impression on other series. While that intermixing of characters has generally slowed down over the past couple of seasons — partially due to COVID-19 protocols, partially due to the after-effects of the SAG-AFTRA strikes — it's always been a huge part of the DNA of "Chicago Fire."

The number of threads that connect the series to other shows in a permanent way are many. Its very own Randy "Mouch" McHolland (Christian Stolte) is married to "Chicago P.D." stalwart Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) — as a matter of fact, Trudy is more likely to pop up on "Chicago Fire" these days for a one-off plot than she is on "P.D." And, once upon a time, Gabriella Dawson's (Monica Raymund) brother Antonio (Jon Seda) was a huge part of the "Chicago P.D." world. With that in mind, one can see why whole episodes have been devoted to crossovers. Which are the best and which are the worst? Here's a short ranking of the highs and lows of the various shared narratives the series has enabled over the years.