Why John Francis Daley Left Bones, Explained

After wrapping on "Bones" back in 2014, John Francis Daley has become a quadruple threat with a lot of Hollywood successes under his belt. With longtime creative partner Jonathan Goldstein, Daley co-directed "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" as well as "Game Night" and "Vacation." The pair have also branched out into television and have directed episodes of the upcoming series "Hysteria!," which they've also executive produced.

On the writing side of the docket, Daley and Goldstein wrote "Horrible Bosses" and provided the story for its sequel, while also penning both "Vacation Friends" films. They also wrote the screenplays for "Dungeons and Dragons," got story credit for "The Flash," and collaborated on "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Daley started sharpening his pencil in the writer's room for "Bones," scripting Season 6's "The Truth in Myth." As a producer, Daley has had a hand in "Stuber," "Dungeons and Dragons" and the TV series "In The Dark."

Who's his filmmaking idol? Iconic 1980s writer-director John Hughes. "[Hughes] is ingrained a little bit in my DNA," Daley told The Chicago Tribune in 2019. "[He] was really able to create these relatable premises and characters, and even when (his films) become far-fetched, you still see a piece of yourself in almost all of them. Which is something that we try to do ourselves through our own work." Time will tell if he makes a piece of art that's held in high esteem just like Hughes' many films, but Daley seems to be well on his way.