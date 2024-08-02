Did Rick And Morty Season 7's Saddest Episode Star President Kamala Harris?
It seems television fans have managed to find hints, portents, and references to the presidential run of Vice President Kamala Harris everywhere. There are audience members who think "The Simpsons" presaged Vice President Harris's run for the White House through Lisa's presidential victory in several flash-forward episodes. TV viewers also turned to "Veep" in record numbers, seeking out the story of a female vice president unexpectedly becoming president after POTUS elects not to run for a second term. And so it goes with one episode of "Rick and Morty."
Even before Vice President Kamala Harris was named a likely candidate for the Democratic nomination for the 2024 presidential race, fans posting on r/RickAndMorty were convinced that they noticed a resemblance between her and the president of the spaghetti planet from Season 7, Episode 4's "That's Amorte." While some subreddit users didn't think the spaghetti planet president resembles the Vice President Harris, others definitely took note. "Literally. From the pearls to the suits to the earings [SIC]," said u/BlackFlameHoodie. "I was telling myself that the entire episode," agreed u/thisotherguy87.
While plenty of fans managed to clock the spaghetti president planet as a dead ringer for the Vice President, "That's Amorte" is not an easy episode to get through.
That's Amorte has an extremely gruesome plot
"Rick and Morty" is typically loaded to the gills with pitch-black comedy, but "That's Amorte" takes the cake to when it comes to being so dark it loops around to being sad. While it hasn't been named one of the show's best episodes, it definitely makes an impression. "That's Amorte" begins with Rick (Justin Roiland) giving the family incredibly delicious plates of spaghetti. He ends up confessing to the family that it comes from a planet where people who die by suicide are transformed into spaghetti — but only if they kill themselves.
Both Rick and the planet's president (Debra Wilson) try to capitalize on this factor, the president by encouraging an environment where suicide is encouraged and Rick by engineering clones for the expressed purpose of their death and exporting the spaghetti for money. The planet turns into a dire mess, while Rick ends up enduring disaster after disaster after his plots fail — arguably one of the worst things he's ever done on the show. Ultimately, he encourages a person to die by suicide on worldwide television. He's created a device that broadcasts the person's memories after this occurs. With the dead person now humanized, the galaxy-wide lust for spaghetti ends.
Though all of this is treated with dark humor, it's still an emotional experience to get through — and the sort of situation only a fictional president should ever have to deal with.