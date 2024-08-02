Did Rick And Morty Season 7's Saddest Episode Star President Kamala Harris?

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org

It seems television fans have managed to find hints, portents, and references to the presidential run of Vice President Kamala Harris everywhere. There are audience members who think "The Simpsons" presaged Vice President Harris's run for the White House through Lisa's presidential victory in several flash-forward episodes. TV viewers also turned to "Veep" in record numbers, seeking out the story of a female vice president unexpectedly becoming president after POTUS elects not to run for a second term. And so it goes with one episode of "Rick and Morty."

Even before Vice President Kamala Harris was named a likely candidate for the Democratic nomination for the 2024 presidential race, fans posting on r/RickAndMorty were convinced that they noticed a resemblance between her and the president of the spaghetti planet from Season 7, Episode 4's "That's Amorte." While some subreddit users didn't think the spaghetti planet president resembles the Vice President Harris, others definitely took note. "Literally. From the pearls to the suits to the earings [SIC]," said u/BlackFlameHoodie. "I was telling myself that the entire episode," agreed u/thisotherguy87.

While plenty of fans managed to clock the spaghetti president planet as a dead ringer for the Vice President, "That's Amorte" is not an easy episode to get through.