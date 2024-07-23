Fans Are Losing It Over The Kamala Harris Prediction From The Simpsons

Viral images of Lisa Simpson placed side-by-side with Vice President Kamala Harris gained so much attention that "The Simpsons" writer and co-showrunner Al Jean took note. Posting to his X account, he wrote, "@TheSimpsons 'prediction' I'm proud to be a part of," attaching pictures of Lisa and Harris in similar outfits.

The show's writers have long been aware of the show's impact on pop culture and real-life events. Sometimes, they make those statements on purpose. "Bart to the Future" writer Dan Greaney previously commented on his then-outlandish choice to make Donald Trump president in the "Simpsons" world. "It was a warning to America. And that just seemed like the logical last stop before hitting bottom. It was pitched because it was consistent with the vision of America going insane," he told The Hollywood Reporter. He added that Trump was chosen as a figurehead because Lisa needed to triumph against impossible odds, which the Trump presidency provides her with. To Greaney, it's just one more example of the way "The Simpsons" parodies American cultural excess.

While Lisa's foreshadowing of Vice President Harris' outfit and run may or may not point to a future truth, "The Simpsons" has — often by suggesting things that seem too outlandish to be true at the time — managed to predict events many more times over the years.