Star Trek: What Is The Galactic Barrier?

With all of the roaming around the galaxy that takes place in "Star Trek," it's easy to forget that the universe is immeasurably vast and extends far beyond the Milky Way galaxy and even our Local Group, the galactic neighborhood that includes the Andromeda Galaxy and dozens of dwarf galaxies. But checking out our space neighbors isn't as simple as cruising at warp 9 until you or your generational ship descendants get there. This is thanks to the galactic barrier, a trippy, mauve-colored energy field wrapped around the Milky Way. Although not completely impenetrable depending on who you're asking, the barrier creates serious problems for most who encounter it.

The barrier shows up early in "Star Trek: The Original Series," first appearing in the second "Star Trek" pilot episode, "Where No Man Has Gone Before," where it was described in the script as appearing similar to an aurora borealis. The Enterprise crew first learns of it while decoding the memory banks of the S.S. Valiant's black box, which reveals the doomed ship catastrophically collided with the galaxy's edge after being swept toward it by a "magnetic space storm" in 2065.

Throughout Starfleet's many encounters with the boundary, the galactic barrier displays many strange properties. While Enterprise deflectors seem to detect it, their sensors do not. And according to Spock (Leonard Nimoy), the barrier registers negative for radiation, density, and energy. Despite this, the field can heat a ship's hulls to more than 2000 degrees, causing extensive damage to systems and warp drives and sending energy shocks through the ship ("By Any Other Name"; "Where No Man Has Gone Before"). When two members of the crew previously found to have high ESP are struck by these charges, their mental powers become amplified, transforming them into godlike beings.