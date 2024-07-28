The Huge Veep Comeback On Max, Explained

With the potential promise of Vice President Kamala Harris ascending to the Presidency of the United States lying ahead of the world, it's probably unsurprising to learn that people have begun to binge-watch a well-reviewed comedy about America's first female-identified president. The viewership for "Veep," HBO's comedy in which the foulmouthed, outspoken Selina Meyer ("Seinfeld" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus) starts life as Vice President, then takes over the Oval Office during Season 2, has gone up 350% as of July 22, 2024, according to Luminate data. The show — which is like an American version of HBO's previous political comedy, "The Thick of It" – added 486,000 hours on Max in its most recent week, suggesting audiences are happily binging the political satire. Apparently the election is on Americans' minds even as they've been trying to unwind. Luminate reports that "Hillbilly Elegy," the Ron Howard-directed movie adaptation of Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance's memoir, also saw a surge in its viewership on Netflix.

On "Veep," Selina tends to meet with publicity disaster after publicity disaster on the job, first while adjusting to being a much-ignored-by-her-running-mate Vice President, then as an embattled POTUS who's instantly plunged into a reelection campaign. She constantly finds herself in and out of power, testing and trying those closest to her in the process. When push comes to shove, she might just do anything to succeed. But, as series creator Armando Iannucci has pointed out, one should never view the series as anything but fiction.