Why The Batman: Caped Crusader Designs Look So Weird

Batman has made the jump to animation numerous times, with some series ranking higher than others. From the ever-iconic "Batman: The Animated Series" to its futuristic successor, "Batman Beyond," as well as other adaptations like "Batman: The Brave and the Bold" and "The Batman," the Dark Knight has become a staple of the cartoon realm. Now, "Batman: The Caped Crusader" is on the way, ideally to add to the character's animated success story. However, Entertainment Weekly received an exclusive first look at the series, and the design aesthetics are a bit different. Some might even find the world and characters downright weird.

As it turns out, there's a very good reason for these unexpected design choices. According to Bruce Timm, series co-creator and one of the masterminds behind "Batman: The Animated Series," he and his team wanted to evoke a 1940s-esque look. "[Character designer James Tucker] and I are both really big fans of movies from that era, so we decided to really lean into that in terms of the clothes, the cars, the architecture, and the level of technology," Timm explained to EW. Thus, it makes sense that Batman himself evokes his first comic appearance — "Detective Comics" #27 — from 1939, and his environment leans in an old-school direction.

Naturally, some of Batman's rogues were also redesigned and reimagined to fit the unique and potentially more violent "Caped Crusader," with good reasons behind each alteration.