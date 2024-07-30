The Only Main Actors Still Alive From The A-Team TV Series

If you had a problem in the world of '80s television, if no one else could help, and if you could find them, the A-Team was on the job. Pulling equally from cop dramas, classic Wild West shows, and "Mission: Impossible," the NBC series about a mercenary squad of wrongfully-criminalized Vietnam War veterans was an odd hit. For five seasons, John "Hannibal" Smith (George Peppard), B.A. Baracus (Mr. T), Templeton "Faceman" Peck (Dirk Benedict), and H.M. Murdock (Dwight Schultz) defended the little man and brought bloodless, FCC-approved action to TV screens across America.

The "A-Team" formula was rigidly adhered to from one episode to the next. A mom-and-pop something-or-other (Diner? Construction company? Taxi service? Farm? Lumber business?) is shaken down for protection money, or pressured to sell to some larger, ambiguous organization. The business gets trashed, the victims call in the A-Team, and the mercs trace the violence back to some mob boss or corporate schmuck while avoiding the military police.

Every episode is basically the same, right down to the team building some ridiculous contraption in the third act. The show's strength really came from the chemistry between its four stars, as well as some standout performances from the supporting cast. Over the years, several prominent "A-Team" actors have passed away, including Robert Vaughn, Lance LeGault, William Lucking, Jack Ging, and lead star Peppard. However, a lot of the major "A-Team" actors are thankfully still with us.