Deadpool & Wolverine Continues One Infuriating Superhero Movie Tradition

Contains spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine"

It's understandable if audiences are growing weary of every superhero project involving the Multiverse. Despite opening up literally infinite possibilities, most Multiverse-focused stories tend to center around the same thing. Namely, "Hey, look at this former superhero actor making a cameo!" It makes the whole thing feel incredibly limited, and there's been a recurring theme as of late where studios are relying on Multiverses a bit too much, including the recently released "Deadpool & Wolverine."

At one point, Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) has a heart-to-heart with Laura/X-23 (Dafne Keen). He talks about how he failed his world by walking away from the X-Men, allowing the humans to kill them all. It's a pretty vague speech that offers more questions than answers. Did the humans use Sentinels? Why couldn't the mutants fight back? But, obviously, none of this is the point because we've all seen "X-Men" movies before, so just hearing how they all died should get you choked up ... right?

For this moment, "Deadpool & Wolverine" relies on the audience's knowledge of and connection to previous iterations of a now-defunct superhero franchise to get them emotionally invested in this new story. It would've been nice to see a flashback in order to drive home this specific Wolverine's friendship with Charles Xavier and the other X-Men. It feels somewhat hollow as a speech without building up those relationships on its own, which is a problem seen in other superhero movies that involve the Multiverse.