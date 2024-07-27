Deadpool & Wolverine's Hilarious Star Trek Joke Will Definitely Pinch A Nerve
Contains spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine"
If there's one thing people can expect out of a Deadpool movie, it's that there are going to be copious jokes at Marvel's expense. "Deadpool & Wolverine," a solid yet flawed MCU entry according to Looper's review, certainly doesn't disappoint in that department, as the Merc with a Mouth refers to himself as "Marvel Jesus" while admitting that this whole Multiverse thing has really run its course. But in the threequel, it's clear Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) doesn't only watch Marvel films, as he also pokes fun at one of the most iconic moments in the Star Trek franchise. Is Deadpool a Trekkie? Hard to say ...
In the climactic finale, Deadpool and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) must decide who will make the ultimate sacrifice and destroy the Time Ripper, preventing Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) from destroying every universe. Wolverine insists he should be the one to do it since Wade has friends to go back to while he has no one. But Deadpool pulls a switcheroo at that last second, locking himself in the room while Wolverine pounds on the door. But even as Deadpool marches toward certain death, he still has some jokes up his sleeve, including pressing his hand against the glass in the Vulcan salute, much like what Spock (Leonard Nimoy) did in the ending of "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan."
Spock sacrifices himself because it's the most logical move; only he could survive in the warp drive room long enough to repair the device and save his friends. Deadpool sacrifices himself for a similar reason, but he displays a much more cavalier attitude toward the whole thing, getting in one last reference before he thinks he's going to die. But how well does the joke work?
Nothing is sacred to Deadpool, not even Spock's death
Here's the thing: "Deadpool & Wolverine" lets you know exactly what kind of movie it is from the jump. It begins with Deadpool literally digging Wolverine's adamantium skeleton out of its grave from "Logan," with Wade then using those bones to kill a bunch of Time Variance Authority agents. Deadpool has no problem desecrating one of the most iconic moments in Marvel movie history, so why wouldn't he call to mind an integral moment from Star Trek?
It's not just Spock dying that gets fans worked up, but the entire scene played by Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner, culminating in Spock saying the legendary line, "I have been — and always shall be — your friend." "Wrath of Khan" director Nicholas Meyer knew he had an impactful moment on his hands, as he told "Star Trek Magazine," "I turned and looked at the cinematographer, and he was crying! I looked at various other people on the set who were standing around watching this, and they were all weeping." Fans felt the same, and a classic movie moment was born. As such, it only seems fitting "Deadpool & Wolverine" would put its own spin on it.
The joke pretty much writes itself, as Deadpool goes off thinking he's about to die, saying goodbye to Wolverine behind glass. It wouldn't be surprising if audiences thought of Spock's death before Deadpool even does the Vulcan salute. Ultimately, the Star Trek joke in "Deadpool & Wolverine" works because that's just who Deadpool is. He'll give you sentimentality, a pop culture reference, and a zinger all at the same time. It doesn't come across as disrespectful to Star Trek; it's just Deadpool being Deadpool.
Did Deadpool's Vulcan salute foreshadow what happens next?
Deadpool goes to stop Cassandra's evil plan, only he's not capable of doing it alone. Fortunately, Wolverine breaks through the door and helps Deadpool save the day, seemingly killing Cassandra in the process, and the audience is made to believe Wade and Logan are atomized. Much like how Wolverine sacrifices himself for the greater good in "Logan," it would appear Deadpool finally gets his "Logan" ending. Of course, anyone who understands Disney's profit motives surely must've known they wouldn't really be dead, and the two come bounding out to say how the Time Ripper would've killed one of them, but together, they were able to withstand it.
A similar situation happens with Spock, who gets a glorious sendoff in "Wrath of Khan," and granted, he does stay dead when the movie ends. However, he comes back to life in the follow-up, "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock," which Leonard Nimoy only agreed to return for if he could direct. In a way, Deadpool's Vulcan salute could've foreshadowed how he wasn't really going to die, allowing the film to have its impactful moment while quickly undoing it because these characters will undoubtedly return to future Marvel projects.
Deadpool jokes that Disney's going to make Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine until he's 90. Honestly, Reynolds may find himself with a similar fate, as "Deadpool & Wolverine" is expected to rake in a mountain of cash. For Disney, Deadpool and Wolverine have been — and always shall be — giant money-makers that will never know the sweet release of death.