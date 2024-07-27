Deadpool & Wolverine's Hilarious Star Trek Joke Will Definitely Pinch A Nerve

Contains spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine"

If there's one thing people can expect out of a Deadpool movie, it's that there are going to be copious jokes at Marvel's expense. "Deadpool & Wolverine," a solid yet flawed MCU entry according to Looper's review, certainly doesn't disappoint in that department, as the Merc with a Mouth refers to himself as "Marvel Jesus" while admitting that this whole Multiverse thing has really run its course. But in the threequel, it's clear Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) doesn't only watch Marvel films, as he also pokes fun at one of the most iconic moments in the Star Trek franchise. Is Deadpool a Trekkie? Hard to say ...

In the climactic finale, Deadpool and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) must decide who will make the ultimate sacrifice and destroy the Time Ripper, preventing Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) from destroying every universe. Wolverine insists he should be the one to do it since Wade has friends to go back to while he has no one. But Deadpool pulls a switcheroo at that last second, locking himself in the room while Wolverine pounds on the door. But even as Deadpool marches toward certain death, he still has some jokes up his sleeve, including pressing his hand against the glass in the Vulcan salute, much like what Spock (Leonard Nimoy) did in the ending of "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan."

Spock sacrifices himself because it's the most logical move; only he could survive in the warp drive room long enough to repair the device and save his friends. Deadpool sacrifices himself for a similar reason, but he displays a much more cavalier attitude toward the whole thing, getting in one last reference before he thinks he's going to die. But how well does the joke work?