The Sinbad Genie Movie Controversy Finally Solved - By Reddit?

Sinbad is a comedy legend with a sitcom of his own and memorable appearances in movies like "Jingle All the Way" — which was inspired by a real-life '90s toy craze — under his belt. And plenty of '90s kids think they remember him staring in a genie movie named "Shazam." At least, they did until Reddit fans managed to untangle the mystery.

u/Buggy77 posted to the r/MandelaEffect subreddit, claiming that after years of speculation and confusion, they think they've figured out how the internet got so tangled up on this subject. They explained that they not only confused "Shazam" with the Shaquille O'Neal vehicle "Kazaam," but pointed out that several projects Sinbad did participate in managed to get mixed up with the rapping genie vehicle. u/SnooPets1127 noted that the actor took part in a Sinbad the Sailor movie marathon in which he wore harem pants, and called to mind an "All That" skit where he looks like a genie.

Still, many fans posting to the subreddit refuse to accept the evidence, swearing they saw a "Shazam" film starring Sinbad. At this point in the legend's cycle, it's possible that some audience members will never be convinced. Sinbad knows this — and in 2017, chose to have a little fun with that fact.