The Sinbad Genie Movie Controversy Finally Solved - By Reddit?
Sinbad is a comedy legend with a sitcom of his own and memorable appearances in movies like "Jingle All the Way" — which was inspired by a real-life '90s toy craze — under his belt. And plenty of '90s kids think they remember him staring in a genie movie named "Shazam." At least, they did until Reddit fans managed to untangle the mystery.
u/Buggy77 posted to the r/MandelaEffect subreddit, claiming that after years of speculation and confusion, they think they've figured out how the internet got so tangled up on this subject. They explained that they not only confused "Shazam" with the Shaquille O'Neal vehicle "Kazaam," but pointed out that several projects Sinbad did participate in managed to get mixed up with the rapping genie vehicle. u/SnooPets1127 noted that the actor took part in a Sinbad the Sailor movie marathon in which he wore harem pants, and called to mind an "All That" skit where he looks like a genie.
Still, many fans posting to the subreddit refuse to accept the evidence, swearing they saw a "Shazam" film starring Sinbad. At this point in the legend's cycle, it's possible that some audience members will never be convinced. Sinbad knows this — and in 2017, chose to have a little fun with that fact.
Sinbad took the Kazaam legend to a whole other level
Sinbad himself has long been aware of the "Shazam" urban legend. He once commented on the matter via X, formerly known as Twitter. Regarding the phenomena, he wrote, "Have you noticed no one my age has seen this so called Sinbad Genie movie, only you people who were kids in the 90's. The young mind." The popularity of the legend led to a rumor that Sinbad had a cameo in "Shazam! 2: Fury of the Gods," which did not come to fruition.
The constant buzz ultimately culminated in him partnering with CollegeHumor to produce a short for April Fools' Day in 2017. The mock trailer shows two kids coping poorly with the passing of their mother. They explore the family's attic together, and while doing so, they come upon a lamp and rub it.
Who should emerge but the magical Shazam, ready to teach them life lessons and play pranks? Apparently, he used to be their mom's genie, before she left him up in his bottle in the attic. The short even has the temerity to have a little giggle at fans of the "Shazam" urban legend, having the sister in the short say, "We have our memories. They're real. No one can take that from us." And that is a sentiment true "Shazam" believers will always hold.