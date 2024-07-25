A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Review: A Wobbly Teen Whodunit With A Twisty End Game

Getting the soundtrack and story right with sensitivity isn't always an easy (or even possible) task considering some of the corny and silly dialogue we need to endure in the first half. To the show's credit, though, where it really succeeds is with its use of music. "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" boasts an absolutely killer soundtrack that not only aptly captures the moody small-town vibe of the place and its youngsters but emotionally elevates many of the key scenes that aim to tug at our heartstrings. It's sparsely used without being overwhelming or melodramatic. The same goes for the flashbacks that gradually turn the central case more gripping as new clues are revealed about Andie and Sal's past, together and individually, with Pip standing in the middle wishing she could have saved them both.

Undoubtedly, though, "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" is the most effective and entertaining when it leans entirely on its plot twists regarding the murders and their possible suspects. The series excels at constantly shifting our suspicions about the real killer's identity and potential motive by throwing in a few red herrings and pieces of the puzzle that don't fit at first. Whether because of shifty drug dealers, secret affairs, or unseen police footage of a violent interrogation, you can never be too sure who to point a finger at. Though the writing and execution are hardly subtle about these misleading attempts, it's satisfying to speculate about how they play into the big picture. And the writers surely deserve credit — even if they worked from a novel — for wrapping up every seemingly loose end that eventually becomes pivotal to the main storyline by the end of the six episodes.

The show also carefully handles sensitive topics such as drug abuse, infidelity, statutory rape, and murder. Though the series is aware that its biggest draw is the murder mystery — how could it not be? — that story never once feels exploitative or distasteful. In fact, every character, whether innocent or guilty, gets a thorough examination and enough screen time so the viewers can draw their own conclusions about them. Even the tiniest and seemingly most insignificant details help put all the moving pieces into their place. Ultimately, as in most mystery series, getting the story right is what ends up being the most important thing here. And despite its shortcomings, "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" is able to do just that in the end.

Season 1 of "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" hits Netflix on August 1.