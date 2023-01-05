Wednesday's Werewolf Boot Camp Training Had Emma Myers Running On All Fours

While Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams is obviously the centerpiece of Netflix's "Wednesday," the rest of the cast is filled with other kooky and compelling characters. Gwendoline Christie is imposing as ever as Nevermore Academy's Principal Larissa Weems, and the ranks of Wednesday's schoolmates are filled with vampires (Naomi J. Ogawa), sirens (Joy Sunday), and gorgons (Georgie Farmer), among other terrifying creatures.

Of course, just because someone belongs to a race of traditionally horrific beasties doesn't mean that they can't be friendly, as proven by Emma Myers' Enid Sinclair. As a werewolf, Enid seems like the kind of person who'd get along great with Wednesday's dour spirit. However, when the two are paired up as roommates, their personalities instantly clash. Despite her wolfishness, Enid is bright, cheery, and an incurable gossip. Not exactly Wednesday's dream match, but that's all part of the show's wacky sense of cliché fun.

While Myers spends most of her time as Enid in human form, Tim Burton made sure to ingrain some proper werewolf behaviors as well. In fact, she and several other actors who also played lycanthropes on the show were run through a full-on "werewolf boot camp," according to Myers. And from the sound of it, the training was just as bizarre as you'd expect.