The Big Bang Theory 'Sex Scene' That Broke A World Record

Thanks to the "Young Sheldon" finale, "The Big Bang Theory" fans know that fan-favorite couple Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy Farah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) have been enjoying married life and parenthood since the end of Season 12. The couple, affectionately known as Shamy, first got together after Howard (Simon Helberg) and Raj (Kunal Nayyar) set them up on a dating website in Season 3. From there, fans watched as they developed a friendship-turned-relationship leading to their marriage in the final season. The couple hit some major milestones along the way, too, including their first kiss.

But it was Season 9, Episode 11, "The Opening Night Excitation," which marked their most anticipated moment together; their first time. There was so much build-up to the Shamy sex scene that actually set a Guinness World Record; the highly anticipated hookup drew in over a whopping 24 million viewers.

The number of people who tuned in to check out the aftermath of Sheldon and Amy consummating their relationship broke the record for the largest live audience for a television show, a feat which was boasted by broadcaster CBS on X (formerly Twitter) shortly afterward. But while she was excited for Sheldon and Amy to take the next step in their relationship, Bialik could not have predicted this kind of reaction to their sex scene. "We do a lot of things on our show, so it's never really been about will Sheldon and Amy have sex? But it is a big deal, and Amy is shocked," Bialik told TV Insider ahead of the infamous episode.