What Groot From The MCU Looks Like In Real Life
He's one of the most iconic characters in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he earned his status by saying only three words (before branching off with four more at various points). Debuting in 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy," Groot quickly bloomed into a hero who has delivered plenty of memorable MCU moments that we couldn't get enough of while becoming one of the Marvel franchise's most valued members.
Of course, it takes more than one person to bring a character of this size and screen presence to life. And while some might believe they have an understanding of what the talent behind the tree looks like, there's more to Groot than you likely thought.
The Hollywood star who sounds like he's gargled cement for most of his career, Vin Diesel, voices Groot. Having already broken out in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, as well as bringing that Furyan with a shine job on his eyes, Riddick, to life, Diesel was the perfect choice to breathe life into Groot. When asked by an X (formerly Twitter) user back in 2023 about how the pitch-perfect casting choice came about, "Guardians" director James Gunn answered, "We had a bunch of other versions/voice artists but Groot didn't feel fully Groot until Vin did his voice." Even so, there's more to Groot than him repeatedly announcing himself. In fact, in addition to Diesel's voice work, a handful of talent has clocked in to add some movement to Groot during his time in the MCU, including the director himself.
Five people did the motion capture for Groot
While only Vin Diesel's unmistakable rasp can make Groot's all-important self-referential line echo through the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a quintet of talents stepped up to fully bring the Guardians' biggest member to life. In 2014, Krystian Godlewski donned stilts as Groot for the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie. Master of motion choreography Terry Notary also worked on Groot for both "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame" in addition to Thanos' Black Order member Cull Obsidian.
For some of Groot's most iconic moments, though, the duty of bringing the living, breathing, and occasionally daft tree to life was a job kept within the oversight of the Gunn family tree itself.
Besides doing the motion capture work for Rocket Raccoon, James Gunn's brother and actor Sean Gunn did the same for Groot in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." Well, for the most part. When it came time for Groot to bust a move in the "Guardians" trilogy, James Gunn walked onto set and provided the motion capture for two of the most iconic moments in the story of Marvel's legendary space pirates. Groot dancing to "Mr. Blue Sky" in the opening credits to "Vol. 2" and "Dark Days" in the finale of "Vol. 3" were both occasions where the filmmaker's skills were transformed into the young alien hero's dance moves. Clearly, all of that collective input did the job, and while there many people were involved in bringing Groot to life, it all added up to help create an important character from some of the best Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to date.