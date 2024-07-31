What Groot From The MCU Looks Like In Real Life

He's one of the most iconic characters in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he earned his status by saying only three words (before branching off with four more at various points). Debuting in 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy," Groot quickly bloomed into a hero who has delivered plenty of memorable MCU moments that we couldn't get enough of while becoming one of the Marvel franchise's most valued members.

Of course, it takes more than one person to bring a character of this size and screen presence to life. And while some might believe they have an understanding of what the talent behind the tree looks like, there's more to Groot than you likely thought.

The Hollywood star who sounds like he's gargled cement for most of his career, Vin Diesel, voices Groot. Having already broken out in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, as well as bringing that Furyan with a shine job on his eyes, Riddick, to life, Diesel was the perfect choice to breathe life into Groot. When asked by an X (formerly Twitter) user back in 2023 about how the pitch-perfect casting choice came about, "Guardians" director James Gunn answered, "We had a bunch of other versions/voice artists but Groot didn't feel fully Groot until Vin did his voice." Even so, there's more to Groot than him repeatedly announcing himself. In fact, in addition to Diesel's voice work, a handful of talent has clocked in to add some movement to Groot during his time in the MCU, including the director himself.