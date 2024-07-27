The Only Main Actors Still Alive From Battlestar Galactica

Although it followed in the footsteps of "Star Trek" and "Star Wars," "Battlestar Galactica" faced a much more uphill battle to success. The show revolved around a far-flung band of refugees on the titular spaceshop fleeing the oppressive Cylons in a bid to find their mythical home planet, Earth — and as you might have guessed from the description, it was an expensive production when it first hit TV screens back in 1978. So expensive, in fact, that it only lasted two seasons before getting the ax from ABC, who were no longer willing to pay for ballooning production costs and get low ratings in return. Still, the characters on "Battlestar Galactica" wormed their way into the hearts of audiences, giving the occasionally controversial show a cult following and eventually earning a well-received remake series.

Unfortunately, not all of its cast members were around to see it get the reputation it deserved. Of the original cast of "Battlestar Galactica," we've lost many performers, and only five survive to this day: Dirk Benedict, Noah Hathaway, Maren Jensen, Herbert Jefferson Jr., and Laurette Spang. Here's where you may have seen them since.