AI Reveals What House Of The Dragon Characters Should Look Like According To The Book

"House of the Dragon" is a fantasy series based on the George R. R. Martin book "Fire and Blood," and as with any live-action adaptation, the series takes some liberties with the way the characters look. Now, YouTube user Surak Kukkipady has created an AI video that shows how some of the show's major players appear in the source material.

Olivia Cooke's Alicent Hightower, Fabien Frankel's Ser Criston Cole, and Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen are reasonably close to their book-inspired AI counterparts. So is Emma D'Arcy's Rhaenyra Targaryen, though the AI version has slightly wider features. On the other hand, Eve Best's Rhaenys Targaryen opts for the kind of complex, light blonde Targaryen hairstyle fans have been familiar since Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) introduced it on "Game of Thrones." Meanwhile, the character's AI-created version has striking purple eyes and a much shorter dark hair. Similarly, John MacMillan's Ser Laenor Velaryon and Sonoya Mizuno's Mysaria have a pale complexion and light hair in the book, and their eyes are a different color — Laenor's are purple, and Mysaria's blue.

Paddy Considine's Viserys Targaryen is perhaps the most different from his AI-created book counterpart. The actor's Viserys has brown eyes, a stubbly beard, a permanently concerned expression, and the traditional blond half ponytail of the live-action Targaryen men. Meanwhile, his AI counterpart is a full-faced, mischievous-looking blond man with short hair and a creepy mustache.