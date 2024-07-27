Big Bang Theory Missed A Huge Character Opportunity, According To One Star

Simon Helberg believes that the show's decision to not introduce Howard Wolowitz's dad was a missed opportunity, but the absent parent was obviously on the mind of the show's creators form time to time. Furthermore, we do get some basic background information about him, such as his name being Sam Wolowitz and the fact that he walked out on the family when Howard was 11. Unfortunately, the series also robbed viewers of the chance to know what happened, despite getting their hopes up.

The Season 6 episode, "The Closet Reconfiguration," sees Howard find a letter that his old man wrote for his son's 18th birthday. Instead of reading it, however, the awkward aerospace engineer gets rid of it, an action he later regrets. The rest of the gang then give their own accounts of what they saw in the letter, but it's possible that they were telling fibs. For example, Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) tells him that his old man attended his high school graduation, which is lovely and plausible. Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), on the other hand, says that the letter contained a map to buried treasure, just like "The Goonies."

In short, what happened to Howard's dad will go down in history as one of "The Big Bang Theory's" unanswered questions, but coming up with our own theories is part of the fun, right?

