Deadliest Catch Season 20 Episode 5's Sig Moment Made Many Fans Suspicious

Contains spoilers for "Deadliest Catch" Season 20, Episode 5 — "Twice Bitten, Twice Shy"

"Twice Bitten, Twice Shy" indulges in some cross-captain shenanigans. Jake Anderson is finally helming his own ship again, but "Deadliest Catch" veteran Sig Hansen thinks he's swiped the coordinates to some fertile crabbing waters via his old charts. While they're very old coordinates — it's mentioned the maps are from the mid-2000s — Sig decides to get a little revenge on Jake. He does this by stealing the Titan Explorer's crabbing pots and moving them 50 miles out of the way.

Jake soon finds out about Sig's revenge and unleashes a stream of invectives on the ship-to-ship radio. But when Jake eventually retrieves his pots, he finds that the place where Sig scuttled them off to was quite rich. He pulls up pots loaded with crabs, and the two captains begrudgingly make up. There's just one problem: the story has made fans suspicious that the whole thing is staged.

"I thought Sig said he had very little time to catch his remaining quota but somehow has the time to move Jake's pots 50 miles," remarked u/kevrunner1962 on the "Deadliest Catch" subreddit. "I think obviously they were working as a pair and Sig took the gear (with Jake knowing) and moved it. I think [the] drama was not plausible, fake and badly scripted," said u/R34ct0rX99. Other viewers were much more blunt in their assessment. "Sig/Jake fake crap is getting really old," said u/Low-Pumpkin6312. And that isn't the only part of the episode's story that fans found iffy.