Star Wars Preview Reveals What Tempted Luke Skywalker To Join The Dark Side

Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker played a huge part in saving the galaxy far, far away from Sith-orchestrated fascism, but what if he became part of the problem? Greg Pak and Raffaele Ienco's "Star Wars: Darth Vader" #48 just might answer that question, as the creative team depicts the hero grappling with the battle for his soul — a theme that's been explored throughout the series.

"Darth Vader" #45 confirmed how close "Star Wars" hero Skywalker came to joining the Dark Side during that infamous moment in "The Empire Strikes Back." The Marvel comic shows the young Jedi as he briefly toys with the idea of turning heel and ruling over the galaxy with his villainous parent, and his feelings are genuine. Meanwhile, "Darth Vader" #47 features a scene where the titular baddie has a vision in which Emperor Palpatine teases a future where two Sith masters reign supreme. But which duo will it be? Vader and Palpatine, Skywalker and Palpatine — or the father-son combo?

By the end of the latter story, Palpatine gives Vader his blessing to seek out his offspring and see where his loyalties lie. Elsewhere, Sabé tracks down the young Jedi and encourages him to tap into the darker aspects of his personality when she confronts him. Well, it looks like Skywalker might have taken her advice to heart, as "Darth Vader" 48 will seemingly see the future Jedi master pushed to his limits.