Star Wars Confirmed How Close Luke Came To The Dark Side (Thanks To Darth Vader)

Warning: Contains spoilers for "Darth Vader" #45

The original "Star Wars" trilogy is full of pause-worthy moments, but narratively speaking, it's hard to beat the various times Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker is tempted by the dark side of the Force. Luke's path to becoming the last Jedi standing is crucial to the film series' dynamic between good and evil. As such, the movies explore the possibility of Luke breaking bad several times, from the dark side cave of Dagobah in "The Empire Strikes Back" to the final face-off with Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) in "Return of the Jedi."

However, there's no greater moment of the dark side tempting Luke than when Darth Vader (David Prowse and James Earl Jones) reveals he's Luke's father in "The Empire Strikes Back" and offers to take the kid under his wing. And while Luke famously turns Vader down, a new "Darth Vader" comic reveals just how close he came to a very different reply.

"Darth Vader" #45 revisits the iconic moment with a Force image of Luke, who confesses that for a moment, he genuinely considered the possibility of switching sides during this pivotal moment. The clear implication here is that the temptation to join Vader in "The Empire Strikes Back" — however brief — is genuine. Though Luke still ends up refusing to join the dark side in the scene, the confirmation that he takes a moment to assess his options could be monumental news for fans who have been wondering how close the young hero comes to giving Vader a different answer ... and it also goes a long way toward bringing added meaning to his anguish in the scene.