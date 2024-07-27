The Boys: A Behind-The-Scenes Reveal Makes Black Noir's 'Weakness' Hilarious

No matter which iteration Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his pals have faced off against, Black Noir (aka "Black Black," a detail about "The Boys" that's been amusing fans since the start of the series) is one of the most feared Supes around, due in large part to the mysterious power set hidden under that mask. However, in the penultimate episode of Season 4, it was discovered (thanks to the aloha-shirt-loving leader of The Boys) that the newest Noir (Nathan Mitchell) is actually narcoleptic.

The revelation allows Butcher and the rest of his team to make a narrow escape, but what's even funnier about this discovery is that, according to the cast, the man behind the mask isn't far off his character in this respect.

During an appearance on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Antony Starr recalled how Mitchell has been caught sleeping on the job on more than one occasion. "He'll legit fall asleep," Starr exclaimed. "There's a line [that goes], 'Is Noir asleep?' and he wakes up and goes, 'I'm narcoleptic,' which [Mitchell] f*****g is in real life. He's fallen asleep at the table in that suit." Historically, there are some pretty big plot details from the comics involving Noir that have been slept on for the show, including one huge Homelander twist that could've changed everything about the Prime Video series. By the sounds of things, though, such a demanding plot thread might've interrupted some well-needed shut-eye for Mitchell, who has apparently snuck in the occasional snooze for years.