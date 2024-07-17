Those About To Die Review: A Far Cry From The Best Sword-And-Sandal Epics

The year is 79 CE after Nero's death, in a Rome that's a cesspool of corruption and decay (as we know), with four emperors wanting to become the single ruler of the Roman Empire. But most of the characters we're introduced to are much lower on the food chain. First, we meet Tenax (Iwan Rheon), a crafty and sly "businessman" who runs one of the most successful betting taverns in the city, aiming to con his way into power and fortune as quickly as he can.

In a big ensemble cast, he's the closest we have to a protagonist, and most of the subplots and main characters are connected to him in some way. This includes his beloved chariot racer Scorpus (Dimitri Leonidas), who's also a drunk and egotistical hedonist; Cala (Sara Martins), his newest employee who joins the tavern to buy her three enslaved children; and the cunning, morally despicable Domitian (Jojo Macari), one of the two sons of Emperor Vespasian (Anthony Hopkins). In the other corner, we have Titus (Tom Hughes), Vespasian's more capable son craving to take the throne; Kwame (Moe Hashim), an enslaved gladiator navigating death; and his newly-found friend Viggo (Johannes Haukur Johannesson), who dreams of winning the wooden sword to liberate his family. Yet they're just the tip of the iceberg in an ocean of characters and various locations the pilot unleashes on us with little to no chance to keep up — let alone give us enough time and information to learn about their motivations and relationships with each other.

This aspect is probably the biggest flaw of the series since most of these people are too dull and unremarkable to connect with on a deeper level. It's only after you fight your way through the first three or four episodes (which is a struggle) that they begin to crystallize, allowing us to invest in them emotionally. But since the plot unfolds at a breakneck pace with a lot of soapy drama and high-octane action, there's barely enough time to relate and understand why these characters do what they do. See, it's hard to like or even hate someone when you know so little about their true nature and personality.

Robert Rodat's flavorless writing that makes almost everyone sound the same (whether they have a strong accent or not) paired with Roland Emmerich and Marco Kreuzpaintner's standard, matter-of-fact direction doesn't help much, either. Despite decent visuals (following the usual color palette of similar movies and shows set in the same period) and explicit violence, everything seems to settle for mediocrity here. There aren't a lot of moments that can shake that feeling off of the viewer. Unfortunately, that goes for the cast, too. Even the show's biggest draw, Hopkins, is entirely wasted in a tiny and largely insignificant role that hardly adds anything to the big picture. So it's no surprise that almost none of the actors have a real chance to shine here regardless of their talents and acting skills.