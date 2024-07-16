SpongeBob SquarePants Revealed A Secret About Patrick's House & Fans Are Angry

"SpongeBob SquarePants" is an integral part of many people's childhoods, and the show is still going strong 25 years after it first debuted on Nickelodeon. That means that every so often, the show will do something that angers long-time fans, such as "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water" upsetting people due to its perceived poor writing. In recent years, the show has seemingly altered a crucial aspect of the series' lore that's completely unforgivable in the eyes of fans — it made Patrick's house a turtle.

The change occurred in the 2020 episode, "Shell Games," which makes it kind of weird that people are just now discovering it. Granted, it came out in March of 2020, so maybe we were all too focused on pandemic-related things to give this change the attention it so clearly deserves. A clip posted by @SomaKazima on X (formerly known as Twitter) went viral recently and shows how Patrick's house is actually the shell of a turtle named Tony, who's been asleep for 30 years. During that time, his shell gathers dust, making it resemble a rock. This didn't sit well with the likes of @777LEXID: "Get this bulls*** off tv. Patrick's house is a ROCK. Yall can't rewrite history."

For others, the change wasn't frustrating for the change it makes to the franchise's lore, but because it goes against actual nature. As @Froku_Sama points out, "Patrick's house being a rock is literally based on real starfish's habitat. Get this f****** garbage ass rewrite off the air." That tweet contains some harsh profanity over a kid's show, but we get it — change is difficult.