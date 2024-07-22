How Harrison Ford Got His Chin Scar
After having a career spanning 60 years, Harrison Ford has undoubtedly one of the most iconic mugs in movie history. It's delivered that smuggler's smirk in a galaxy far, far away, that look of disbelief after narrowly escaping the grip of some treasure-seeking Nazis, and the deadpan disapproving look that has been the highlight in his career's later years. Throughout some of Ford's best movies, one unmistakable detail has been the not-so-prominent scar resting on his chin, which he got long before he became a Hollywood great.
Prior to his time in front of the camera, Ford worked at Bullock's department store near Laguna Beach in California. A regular trip to work turned dangerous when he lost control of his car looking for his seatbelt and hit a telephone pole. Thankfully, the only noticeable issue he was left with was a cut on his chin after he hit the steering wheel and what the actor described to Parade as "inept emergency surgery." While it wasn't that noticeable through the early part of his career, one of Ford's most pivotal roles highlighted the scar in the best way possible, seemingly helping his on-screen alter ego become the hero we all know and love.
Indiana Jones played on Harrison Ford's scar in the perfect way
In what might be one of the best threequels ever made for having Indy and James Bond in the same film together, "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" delivers an origin story in the first 20 minutes that feature length ones could only dream of. Amidst the massive Indiana Jones timeline, one detail in this sequence that fleshes out our beloved archaeologist is him picking up his go-to whip for the first time and not having the best time with it.
Played by the late great River Phoenix, young Indy cracks the whip when facing off against a lion, only to catch himself right on the chin. It's a wonderful Spielbergian attention to detail from the director that could have easily been overlooked, but it instead adds some extra magic to making this iconic big screen hero. However, there was a time when this little stroke of genius may have never come about, if Ford's initial reaction to Indy's outfit was anything to go by.
Harrison Ford initially didn't like the idea of Indy's whip
While it might be impossible to imagine Indiana Jones without his whip and hat now, Ford wasn't sure about Dr. Jones' iconic attire in the beginning. In an interview with GQ, Ford was looking back at the great name in adventure and recalled how he was slightly perplexed about what his character would be wearing.
"It was presented to me as an aspect of character in the first film. My questions about it were many," Ford recalled. "Why am I wearing a leather jacket in the jungle? Isn't it hot here? Why am I carrying a whip? What am I going to do with a f*****g whip? I'm going to whip people?"
Thankfully, Ford's reluctance eventually faded and he took on the role that has now become a staple of his career — so much so that in 2021, the fedora from "Raiders of the Lost Ark" sold for auction at $500,000 (via Barron's). As for Indy's whip, while Ford might've been flummoxed by his weapon of choice, it became the most valuable prop in the franchise, selling at $525,000. Now that belongs in a museum.
To read more about Indy's outfits, check out why this "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" costume means more than you think.