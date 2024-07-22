How Harrison Ford Got His Chin Scar

After having a career spanning 60 years, Harrison Ford has undoubtedly one of the most iconic mugs in movie history. It's delivered that smuggler's smirk in a galaxy far, far away, that look of disbelief after narrowly escaping the grip of some treasure-seeking Nazis, and the deadpan disapproving look that has been the highlight in his career's later years. Throughout some of Ford's best movies, one unmistakable detail has been the not-so-prominent scar resting on his chin, which he got long before he became a Hollywood great.

Prior to his time in front of the camera, Ford worked at Bullock's department store near Laguna Beach in California. A regular trip to work turned dangerous when he lost control of his car looking for his seatbelt and hit a telephone pole. Thankfully, the only noticeable issue he was left with was a cut on his chin after he hit the steering wheel and what the actor described to Parade as "inept emergency surgery." While it wasn't that noticeable through the early part of his career, one of Ford's most pivotal roles highlighted the scar in the best way possible, seemingly helping his on-screen alter ego become the hero we all know and love.