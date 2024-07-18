Cobra Kai Season 6 Confirms The Strongest Karate Kid Villain

Contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" Season 6, Episode 4 — "Underdogs"

"Cobra Kai" Season 6, Part 1 nears its end with "Underdogs," which features the return of an important Season 5 character. After Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) fail to reach an agreement about Miyagi-Do's Sekai Taikai team members, they invite Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) to handle the selection process. Kanan's "The Karate Kid Part III" villain might be reformed, but the sensei gig soon goes to his head. Mike starts slipping back toward his old ruthlessness, which prompts Johnny to confront him. Their animosity leads to a brawl in Mike's woodshop. Johnny ends up winning the battle between the two former franchise villains, quite literally beating the sense back into Mike — and establishing himself as the strongest member of the show's trifecta of Daniel's "The Karate Kid"-era opponents in the process.

Granted, Johnny hasn't had a serious face-off with Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) yet, but "Cobra Kai" Season 6 also references their current power ranking. When the pair discusses their feats in the season opener, Chozen brings up his sai-on-sword fight against Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) near the end of "Cobra Kai" Season 5. However, he has no answer when Johnny points out that while Chozen was having his duel, Johnny himself fought four "Cobra Kai" senseis, one of whom also had a sword.

While both men almost die during their respective Season 5 fights, the unarmed Johnny fights several expert karate masters in their physical prime, taking a huge beating before gaining a second wind that turns the tide. As such, his feat does seem more impressive, even if Mike helps him at the very end.