Why Bones Star Emily Deschanel Disappeared From Hollywood For 2 Years
Despite the television crime procedural scene being quite overstuffed by its premiere in 2005, "Bones" quickly became a standout of Fox's small screen lineup. In fact, it went on to find incredible success, racking up 12 seasons and nearly 250 episodes as well as several awards and nominations before it concluded in 2017. Much of this prosperity came down to the strength of its lead actor, Emily Deschanel, who expertly portrayed the main character and one of the best forensic investigators on television, Temperance "Bones" Brennan. In fact, she's one of only four "Bones" actors to appear in every episode. While one might think she went on to accumulate countless strong credits immediately after the show's run, that wasn't the case.
Instead, Deschanel largely disappeared from the entertainment world for two years before getting back to it. But why? As she explained to Parade, she simply wanted some time for herself and her family. "I needed time away. I took almost two years off from working as an actor. I wanted that time with my kids. Honestly, I was burned out," she said. Deschanel added that when she inevitably did return to work, she did so a bit more selectively than before. "I don't want it to take me away from my family too much, and I don't want to do something too similar to what 'Bones' was, or Temperance Brennan as a character. I want to stretch myself in different ways," she noted.
So, with all of this in mind, what exactly has Deschanel been up to on the acting front since the end of "Bones"?
Deschanel has made several guest appearances on TV shows post-Bones
"Bones" was a Fox staple for 12 years, meaning that a sizable chunk of Emily Deschanel's life was dedicated to it. Not to mention, she was the title character all along, meaning there wasn't a lot of time off penciled in for her during each season. Therefore, she more than deserved some time off from acting to spend with her family and relax. She also has every right to be as selective as she wants with the projects she's approached to appear in. Thankfully, it appears that Deschanel hasn't had too much trouble finding consistent work within her parameters.
The final "Bones" season was Deschanel's sole credit in 2017, with a cameo appearance as herself on "The Simpsons" being her only one for 2018. Come 2019, she popped up in the "Drunk History" Season 6 episode "Behind Enemy Lines" as Marina Raskova and throughout "Animal Kingdom" Season 4 in the role of Angela. Like so many others, her 2020 was clear, but 2021 picked up with a single appearance on Season 3 of "The Rookie" (which, along with "Will Trent," won't return until 2025) as Sarah Nolan. The following year saw Deschanel portray Janet in the film "Continue" and Suzanne in eight episodes of "The Devil in Ohio." She then played Nicole in 2023's "Big Boys," which is her latest release as of publication.
Evidently, Emily Deschanel hasn't disappeared entirely from the Hollywood scene. It stands to reason she'll continue to pop up in more film and TV projects in the future, cementing her legacy beyond the ever-iconic "Bones."