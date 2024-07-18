Why Bones Star Emily Deschanel Disappeared From Hollywood For 2 Years

Despite the television crime procedural scene being quite overstuffed by its premiere in 2005, "Bones" quickly became a standout of Fox's small screen lineup. In fact, it went on to find incredible success, racking up 12 seasons and nearly 250 episodes as well as several awards and nominations before it concluded in 2017. Much of this prosperity came down to the strength of its lead actor, Emily Deschanel, who expertly portrayed the main character and one of the best forensic investigators on television, Temperance "Bones" Brennan. In fact, she's one of only four "Bones" actors to appear in every episode. While one might think she went on to accumulate countless strong credits immediately after the show's run, that wasn't the case.

Instead, Deschanel largely disappeared from the entertainment world for two years before getting back to it. But why? As she explained to Parade, she simply wanted some time for herself and her family. "I needed time away. I took almost two years off from working as an actor. I wanted that time with my kids. Honestly, I was burned out," she said. Deschanel added that when she inevitably did return to work, she did so a bit more selectively than before. "I don't want it to take me away from my family too much, and I don't want to do something too similar to what 'Bones' was, or Temperance Brennan as a character. I want to stretch myself in different ways," she noted.

So, with all of this in mind, what exactly has Deschanel been up to on the acting front since the end of "Bones"?