Is Cartoon Network Really Dead? Here's What Happened

Cartoon Network fans are concerned about the animation studio shutting down, but they shouldn't jump to conclusions just yet. The news comes after a viral post originating from the Animation Workers Ignited X (formerly known as Twitter) account declared that it's dead, sending social media into a tailspin. However, there is no actual evidence to suggest that the studio is officially shutting down, but the post's accompanying video explores some issues that might make people worry about its future.

Cartoon Network is dead?!?! Spread the word about what's at stake for animation!!! Post about your favorite Cartoon Network shows using #RIPCartoonNetwork Active members of TAG can help by filling out your survey! Today (7/8) is the last day! pic.twitter.com/dHNMvA1q0A — Animation Workers Ignited (@AWorkersIgnited) July 8, 2024

While Cartoon Network appears to be safe — at least for now — the video rightfully highlights some of the problems the animation industry is currently facing, such as job losses and projects being canceled. To put things in perspective, Pixar has already eliminated 14% of its workplace in 2024, as Disney sets out to decrease spending. Elsewhere, almost half of the 8,000 employees working in Quebec's animation and VFX industries got laid off between 2022 and 2023.

The Animation Workers Ignited video encourages viewers to talk about their favorite Cartoon Network shows in an effort to raise awareness about the wider issues. That said, taken at face value, the tweet is a tad misleading. Still, Cartoon Network's parent company is known for canceling things that people enjoy, so the scepticism is understandable.