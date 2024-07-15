The Big Trouble In Little China Sequel Most Fans Never Heard Of

Director John Carpenter was in the midst of a career hot streak from the mid-1970s into the 1980s. With the likes of the bizarrely low-budgeted "Halloween," "Escape from New York," and "The Thing," behind him, he released "Big Trouble in Little China" in 1986. The film, starring frequent Carpenter collaborator Kurt Russell — though you likely never saw their first movie — as truck driver-turned-action hero Jack Burton, turned out to be a critical hit, but struggled tremendously in the financial department. Thus, despite its current status as a silver screen standout, it never received a sequel. At least, that's what most fans of the feature have been led to believe.

As it happens, "Big Trouble in Little China" did receive a continuation in the form of "Big Trouble in Little China: Old Man Jack." Set in 2020, the limited comic series was written by Carpenter and Anthony Burch, with illustrations by Jorge Corona, and continues the 1986 classic's story. An aged Burton has to form an alliance with his old adversary, David Lo Pan (portrayed by James Hong in the original movie), as the apocalypse tears their world apart. All the while, he's wary of his scheming archenemy's true intentions.

Even though this follow-up comic exists, that doesn't mean that a "Big Trouble in Little China" movie sequel isn't in the works. At least, so it was a few years ago.